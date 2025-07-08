Medical officer placement results now available via ePlacement system

PUTRAJAYA: The results for the placement of 2,248 contract medical officers under Grade UD10 who have been offered permanent appointments are now available through the ePlacement system. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that candidates can check their placements starting today.

Those wishing to appeal for a change of placement must submit their requests via a Google Form provided in the ePlacement announcement. The appeal period runs from July 8 at 10 am until July 14 at 5 pm. Only appeals with complete documentation submitted within this timeframe will be reviewed by the Placement and Transfer Appeals Committee (JKPP).

Dzulkefly emphasized that appeals submitted outside the specified period will not be considered. This measure ensures timely decision-making without disrupting the reporting schedule for duty at assigned placements. The appeal results will be announced on August 19, accessible through the same system.

The minister highlighted the ministry’s commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s public health system by integrating MADANI values, including Sustainability, Well-being, and Creativity. He expressed confidence that these principles will help address future challenges in public health.

In response to a proposal by CUEPACS regarding digital medical certificates (MCs) to prevent misuse, Dzulkefly stated that the ministry is currently reviewing the matter. - Bernama