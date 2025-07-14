Medical officers to receive BIPPW payment during SWE - MOH

PUTRAJAYA: The government has approved the Pre-Gazette Specialist Incentive Payment (BIPPW) for medical officers undergoing Supervised Work Experience (SWE) after specialist training.

This move ensures financial recognition during their probationary period.

SWE is a mandatory phase where medical officers refine their skills under senior supervision before full specialist recognition.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) stated that BIPPW aligns with the Medical (Amendment) Act 2024, effective since July 1.

“The BIPPW payment begins once SWE starts. Previously, officers only received the Specialist Incentive Payment (BIP) after gazettement,“ MOH explained.

The payment rate matches BIP, based on the officer’s grade (Grades 10 to 14).

This incentive acknowledges the workload and responsibilities of medical officers during SWE, where they perform specialist-level duties. It also enhances personnel welfare and service quality.

Act A1729 now regulates all local specialist training programmes.

Medical practitioners in cardiothoracic surgery, family medicine, plastic surgery, and generic pathology can now seek registration as promised earlier this year.

MOH reassures officers that SWE participants will receive entitled allowances without delays.

The ministry remains committed to strengthening healthcare and encourages continuous contributions to public well-being. - Bernama