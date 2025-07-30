Medical practitioner loses RM8.7 mln in online investment scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A 53-year-old medical practitioner lost her life savings of RM8.7 million after being deceived by an online investment scam offering unrealistic stock trading profits.

Johor Bahru Selatan deputy police chief Supt Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei revealed that the victim encountered the fraudulent scheme through a social media advertisement in April.

The scammer enticed her with promises of high returns, leading her to engage in further discussions.

“The suspect offered returns of up to 520 percent on her investment, convincing her to transfer RM8.7 million into multiple bank accounts between May and July,” he said.

Despite the substantial investment, the victim was later informed she had only earned RM6,033 in returns.

The fraudster then pressured her into paying an additional RM500,000 as a ‘deposit’ to withdraw her funds.

Azrul Hisham added that the victim realised she had been scammed after receiving threats that her account would be frozen.

She filed a police report yesterday, and authorities are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama