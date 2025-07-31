South Korean prosecutors seek warrant to question ex-president Yoon

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors have filed for a new detention warrant to compel former president Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning after he repeatedly ignored summonses.

The move comes amid an ongoing political crisis stemming from Yoon’s alleged attempt to subvert civilian rule in December 2024.

Yoon, who was detained in January after resisting arrest, faces charges related to his declaration of martial law and the deployment of troops to parliament.

Although released in March on procedural grounds, he was rearrested in early July over concerns he might tamper with evidence.

Prosecutors investigating election interference allegations summoned Yoon twice this week, but he failed to appear, with his lawyers citing health reasons.

“The special counsel formally requested a detention warrant this afternoon after Yoon again did not show up,“ said prosecutor Oh Jeong-hee.

The warrant, if approved, would allow authorities to forcibly question Yoon, who is already in detention.

Meanwhile, separate legal troubles loom for Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, over allegations involving a shaman and luxury gifts linked to the Unification Church. – AFP