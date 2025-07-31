Malaysia tourism growth under 13MP with new investment zones

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will intensify tourism development under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) by establishing Special Tourism Investment Zones (STIZ), preserving heritage sites, and enhancing rural homestays.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed the sector’s strong recovery, with foreign tourist expenditure hitting RM102.2 billion in 2024.

“Tourism Investment Zones in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, and other states will be expanded through private and cooperative partnerships,” Anwar stated during the 13MP tabling in Parliament.

These zones aim to diversify tourism products, emphasizing arts, culture, and heritage, leveraging UNESCO sites like Lenggong Valley and Niah Caves.

The Kuala Lumpur Heritage Initiative will restore landmarks such as the Sultan Abdul Samad Building and Merdeka Square, blending modernity with cultural preservation. Anwar added, “Homestays will be upgraded to spur rural economies, aligning with Visit Malaysia 2026 preparations.” The tourism sector is projected to contribute 16% to GDP by the 13MP’s conclusion. - Bernama