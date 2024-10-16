Medical teams mobilised to assist flood evacuees in Jasin - Exco

MELAKA: Four medical teams, from three clinics in Jasin, have been mobilised to temporary relief centres, to provide health assistance to flood evacuees.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity exco Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the teams, comprising medical officers, assistant medical officers, and nurses, from Klinik Kesihatan (KK) Merlimau; KK Jasin; and KK Sungai Rambai; have been on-site since the relief centres opened on Monday.

“As of yesterday, a total of 179 evacuees have received treatment at the centres, including consultations for chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and asthma.

“Fortunately, no cases have required hospital referrals, and all treatments have been outpatient,“ he said in a statement today.

Regarding hygiene levels at the relief centres, Ngwe said that sanitation inspections are regularly conducted by the health teams from the District Health Office (PKD).

“Overall, the level of hygiene at the relief centres is satisfactory, and as of this morning, no outbreaks of disease or food poisoning have been detected,” he stated.

The Melaka Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that, as at noon today, a total of 74 people, from 20 families, have been accommodated in five relief centres in Jasin, since the floods struck the area on Monday.

The five relief centres are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Serkam Darat, SK Tedong, SK Seri Mendapat, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato Abdul Rahman Ya’kob, and SMK Dang Anum.