MOSCOW: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, marking the main agenda on the second day of his official visit to Russia.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Kremlin, starting at 1 pm local time (6 pm Malaysian time).

Both leaders are expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues and explore potential areas of collaboration between Malaysia and Russia, including trade, investment, agriculture and agri-commodities, education, aerospace, and energy.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

In addition, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, for another bilateral discussion.

Anwar is also slated to receive a courtesy call from the Grand Mufti of the Russian Federation, Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, who is also the chairman of the Russian Religious Board of Muslims.

Leading a delegation of over 70 officials, Anwar arrived here yesterday to begin his four-day visit to Russia at the invitation of Putin. The Prime Minister was welcomed with an Honorary Guard of Honour upon landing at Vnukovo-2 International Airport at 6.26 pm local time (11.26 pm Malaysia time).

The Malaysian delegation includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Li Kang; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

In the morning, Anwar will attend a roundtable meeting with Russian captains of industry, involving 24 major Russian companies and two chambers of commerce. The discussion is expected to focus on strategic cooperation to enhance bilateral trade between Malaysia and Russia.

Ministers accompanying the Prime Minister will also participate in the meeting, which aims to foster stronger ties between the two nations.