MELAKA: The Melaka government has allocated RM700,000 under the 2025 State Budget to implement an excellence programme for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates through the SPM Smart Initiative,

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the implementation of the initiative involved 95 secondary schools and would benefit 12,757 SPM candidates in the state.

“The main goal of this initiative is to support schools in implementing various excellence programmes, including answering technique workshops, final preparation workshops, and the provision of SPM learning materials, to help students face the exam with greater confidence and readiness.

“We will also hold high-tech workshops to ensure students are well-prepared to face the challenges of an increasingly technology-driven world,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this after opening the 2024 SPM Excellent Student Appreciation Ceremony and the 2025 Melaka Bijak SPM programme, which was also attended by Deputy State Investment, Industry and TVET Development Committee chairman Datuk Khaidirah Abu Zaha

According to Ab Rauf, the state government is allocating RM381,100, through the Melaka Education Trust Fund (Tapem), this year for the Bijak Sejarah dan Cemerlang SPM initiatives.

He said that under the initiative, students who obtained straight A+’s would receive an incentive of RM1,000 and students who obtained straight A’s would receive RM500, while students who obtained an A+ in History would receive RM200.

“This year, the state government also allocated RM200,000 for the implementation of the Free Tuition Programme for SPM and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students, especially those from the B40 group,“ he said.

In another development, he said that as part of efforts to expand access to education, the state government is taking steps to establish itself as the National TVET Centre, providing more opportunities for Melaka’s youth to master high-tech skills aligned with current industry demands.

“Melaka currently has 61 TVET institutions offering various skills-based courses, and the confidence of foreign nations in the potential of local youth was recently demonstrated when the Chinese government offered 15 TVET scholarships to Malaysia, with five awarded to students from Melaka.

“This indirectly proves that Melaka is now ahead of other states in TVET development, convincing foreign countries to prioritise opportunities for our people,” he said.