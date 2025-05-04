MELAKA: The selection of Melaka as the host for the launch of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) is an honour and recognition for the state government, said its Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said therefore, the state government is launching more than 800 tourism products to support the VM2026 campaign, thus helping to ensure that the state remains a top destination of choice for tourists.

“The selection of Melaka as the host for this prestigious event is not just a recognition, but as a catalyst for the rapid growth of the state’s tourism industry, which will provide benefits to the people of Melaka, the local economy and revenue to the country.

“I, along with the entire Melaka leadership, express our appreciation for the support and trust from the federal government, especially in the selection of Melaka as the host for such an important and large-scale programme,“ he said.

He said this when speaking at the National Level Aildilfitri MADANI 2025 Celebration Ceremony at Melaka International Trade Centre here today.

The Aidilfitri gathering which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and his deputy Teo Nie Ching.

Ab Rauf said that apart from the selection of Melaka as the host for the launch of VM2026, the state will also be hosting the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC), World Tourism Day and World Tourism Conference, National TVET Day Celebration and the Annual Informal Meeting of Religious Ministers of Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Republic of Singapore (MABIMS).

“Alhamdulillah, the success of Visit Melaka Year 2024 has seen the state record an influx of more than 15 million tourists with an increase of 74.21 per cent compared to 2023, thus generating tourism income of RM12.68 billion.

“As a continuation of this achievement, the state government will continue the Visit Melaka Year initiative until 2026, in line with the Visit Malaysia Year target of attracting 35.6 million tourists to Malaysia,“ he said.