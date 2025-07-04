Fahmi expresses condolences to actress Noor Azizah’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed condolences to the family of legendary actress Datin Noor Azizah Azizul Hassan, who died at her home in Kampung Sungai Paloh, Ipoh, Perak, at about 3 am today.

She was 79.

In a post on Facebook, Fahmi also prayed for the actress’ soul to be blessed and placed among the pious and the righteous.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un...on the passing of an actress who once added colour to the Malaysian film industry.

“Her appearance in the film Enam Jahanam, directed by Tan Sri P. Ramlee in the 1960s, remains one of the Malay film fans’ favourites.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Communications, I express my condolences to the entire family of the legendary actress,” he said.

It was learned that Noor Azizah, who had two children, was also suffering from kidney problems.