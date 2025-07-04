SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government will consult with experts and stakeholders next week as a follow-up move to safeguard its economic interests following the 24 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on all imports of Malaysian goods.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that although the tariff may not affect the semiconductor industry, which is one of Selangor’s main products, the issue still needs to be given due attention.

“Although semiconductors are not included in the list of 24 per cent new tariffs imposed by the US, it has a fairly heavy impact on the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector in the country.

“Next week, I will discuss with experts how we can carry out follow-up measures to deal with the impact of this tariff hike,“ he said during a press conference at the Selangor State Secretariat Building here today.

He said SMEs are among the focus areas in the discussion to ensure the interests of the industry players in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that as ASEAN chair, Malaysia bears a responsibility to discuss the matter to safeguard the interests of neighbouring countries affected by the US’s reciprocal tariffs.

“As an ASEAN country, we are also in solidarity with other countries, and I believe yesterday when Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, we also discussed this matter for the good and mutual benefit of ASEAN countries.

“As ASEAN chair, I feel we also have a responsibility to take into account our friends and colleagues in the neighbouring countries and others who are affected,” he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister assured that Malaysia will not experience a recession for the time being despite the US tariff implementation, given that the country’s economy remains resilient, with no retaliatory tariff move.

The US reciprocal tariffs stipulate that every Malaysian product exported to the US will face at least a 10 per cent duty from April 5, and from April 9 onwards, most products will be subject to a 24 per cent rate, with some exceptions.

On July 2 last year, Malaysia’s chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin reportedly said that Selangor’s economic growth in 2023 would lead in terms of contribution to the country’s gross domestic product at 25.9 per cent.