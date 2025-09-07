Melaka awaits full report on Pantai Siring jetty shallow water issue

MELAKA: The state government is awaiting a full report regarding the shallow water issue at Pantai Siring Jetty in Umbai, which has reportedly troubled fishermen for over four years.

State senior executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin confirmed the report will be requested from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage before any further action is taken.

“I have not yet received a comprehensive report on this matter, but last month I went to the site with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof to inspect the situation at Pantai Siring.”

“I am confident that the issues affecting fishermen will be addressed once the full report is received.”

“We have never ignored their concerns, and we will determine what needs to be done to resolve the problem,” he told reporters after officiating the Paya Rumput state constituency-level celebrations for National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 at Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong.

Recent media reports indicated approximately 50 fishermen and tourist boat operators at Pantai Siring Jetty have urged authorities to take immediate action.

They claimed a damaged sluice gate system is among the causes of the shallow, silt-filled estuary, making boat navigation difficult and disrupting daily activities. – Bernama