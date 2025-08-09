Melaka CM Ab Rauf honoured with Asia HRD Lifetime Achievement Award

MELAKA: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Asia Human Resource Development (HRD) Congress.

The recognition highlights his leadership, commitment, and contributions to human capital development in Melaka.

Ab Rauf is the second chief minister to receive this prestigious honour after the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

He was presented the award by Dr Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik, deputy chairman of the Asia HRD Awards 2025 committee.

The ceremony took place during a gala dinner at Cyberjaya University last night.

Since assuming office as the 13th Melaka Chief Minister in March 2023, Ab Rauf has introduced multiple initiatives to boost the state’s appeal.

His efforts focus on promoting Melaka’s cultural, artistic, and heritage offerings to attract tourists and investors.

Key programmes under his leadership include the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) initiative.

The WRUR programme strengthens ties between the government and the people to address grassroots issues.

Other notable projects include the Digital Village and the Community Paramedic scheme. - Bernama