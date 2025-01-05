PETALING JAYA: Chief Minister of Melaka, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, is not worried about the circulation of audio clips resembling his voice, describing it as a ploy to tarnish his political reputation.

Ab Rauf also described the viral audio clip being circulated as an act of “disappointed parties”, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

It was reported that Ab Rauf knows the alleged mastermind behind the viral audio clip.

He added that it was unnecessary to lodge a police report as he is not affected by these alleged political tactics, mentioning that he did not have “any reason to feel guilty about the allegations”.

“Why should I lodge a police report? I don’t view it as damaging to my name. Whoever is behind it should bear the consequences.

“I consider this a political game to tarnish my character as Chief Minister. I know very well who the figure behind this plan is, but I will just let him carry on,” he was quoted as saying.

Previously, it was reported that a three-minute and 57-second audio clip allegedly resembling the Melaka Chief Minister’s voice was widely circulated on social media.

It came a day after Ab Rauf denied his involvement in the arrest of Bersatu deputy information chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of corruption.