Melaka cruise terminal to boost economy through tourism - Loke

MELAKA: The construction of a cruise terminal in Pulau Melaka, Banda Hilir here, is poised to significantly enhance Melaka’s economy through increased tourism, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the project is in line with the federal government’s focus on the maritime economy’s essential role in national development.

“Cruise tourism holds immense potential, especially as we (the government) are actively promoting this sector. We have major cruise ports including Port Klang and Penang.

“We anticipate that the completion of this terminal (in Melaka) will significantly benefit the state’s economy and stimulate regional development,“ Loke said following the launch of the 1st Melaka International Maritime Economy Conference 2024 (MIMEC 2024), officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh here today.

Also present were Melaka state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transportation Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer, TAG Marine chairman Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP) chief executive officer Tan Sri Dr. Noormustafa Kamal Yahya.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf urged the licence holders for port development in Melaka to expedite infrastructure construction to drive future economic growth.

“Melaka has received approval from the Ministry of Transport for three port licences aimed at developing the maritime industry along the Melaka Straits, particularly within the Straits of Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (SM-WEZ).

“We encourage licence holders to accelerate their activities, so that these approvals can spur Melaka’s future development,” he said.