Melaka DAP offers free legal consultation for all starting Nov 14

MELAKA: Melaka DAP, through its Youth Legal Bureau, is offering free legal consultation services to all members of the public, regardless of political or racial background, within and outside the state beginning Nov 14.

Melaka DAP chairman Khoo Poay Tiong said the initiative aimed to assist those in need, especially individuals in the B40 income group facing financial constraints in obtaining legal services.

He said the free legal consultation service would cover various aspects and issues, including human rights matters involving single mothers and divorced women who had not received alimony.

“I have received information that many in the B40 group often cannot access legal services for issues they face due to financial constraints, resulting in their rights being denied or not receiving the claims they deserve.

“So far, we have seven lawyers from the state’s DAP Youth who will handle these consultation sessions, and if necessary, cases may proceed to the next level,” he said at a press conference here today.

Also present were Melaka DAP Youth chief Cassel Krishnan and the state’s DAP Youth Legal Bureau chief Cassian Anthony.

Elaborating further, Khoo said if a referred case involved Syariah law, it would be directed to a Syariah lawyer, with the service also provided free of charge.

He added that the free legal consultation sessions would be offered on Thursdays from 8 pm to 10 pm at the Melaka DAP Headquarters in Lorong Pandan on the first and third weeks of each month and at the Kota Melaka People’s Service Centre in Kota Laksamana on the second and fourth weeks.

He said those needing assistance did not need to make an appointment and could come directly to the designated locations at the specified times.

Meanwhile, Cassel noted that one of the cases currently being handled by the state’s DAP Youth Legal Bureau involved the death of a seven-year-old boy, who was struck by falling cement fragments from a shop-house facade in front of a fast-food restaurant at the Al-Azim Business Complex in Bukit Baru here on Oct 22.

He said psychological support has also been provided to the victim’s family, particularly his five-year-old sibling who was at the scene, to help alleviate their trauma.

“We will help pursue justice for the family through legal means and hope to provide some solace for the family by seeking justice for the victim,” he said.