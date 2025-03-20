MELAKA: The Melaka government remains deeply committed to the welfare of its citizens, with a special focus on providing support during the holy month of Ramadan, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The government’s continuous assistance and donations during this period reflect its dedication to ensuring that no one is left behind.

Ab Rauf was speaking at the Ramadan Aid and Iftar event for the Kota Melaka parliamentary constituency, which was also attended by the state’s Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, at the Al Aziz Mosque in Pernu.

He cited the event as an example, where 150 recipients from five constituencies, namely Telok Mas, Banda Hilir, Duyong, Kesidang and Kota Laksamana, received a total of RM15,000 along with Ramadan kits.

Additionally, the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) has allocated RM378,000 for Ihya’ Ramadan initiatives and utility support for 24 mosques and 102 surau within the Kota Melaka constituency.

Ab Rauf also noted that the aid package includes one-off contributions to mosque committees, female funeral service staff and gravediggers.

Imams, bilals and mosque caretakers in the constituency will receive a one-off RM500 each, amounting to RM48,000 through a federal government allocation, he added.

“I hope these contributions help ease the financial burden of our citizens during Ramadan and assist in preparations for Aidilfitri,“ he said.