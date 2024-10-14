Melaka issues fatwa declaring GISBH deviant - Mufti

MELAKA: The Melaka Fatwa Committee convened on Oct 3 and issued a fatwa declaring the teachings and practices of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) as deviant, said state Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil.

He said that the teachings and practices of GISBH exhibit similarities to elements associated with Al-Arqam, which was declared deviant in 1994, as well as Syarikat Rufaqa’ Corporation Sdn Bhd (SRC), which was banned in 2007.

“There are identifiable elements of Al-Arqam’s teachings within GISBH, reflecting the characteristics previously held by former followers of Al-Arqam and Rufaqa’, who have rebranded themselves as GISBH.

“We have concluded that there are significant similarities in terms of beliefs and practices, as well as the perspectives of GISBH members regarding religion. Consequently, we have determined that the tenets promoted by the GISBH group are contrary to Islamic law,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the seminar on fatwa education held in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here today.

On Sept 21, Datuk Rahmad Mariman, the chairman of the state Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs Committee, reported that 285 items associated with the teachings of Al-Arqam were discovered during a raid on 19 premises linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in the state.

He noted that among the items seized during the operation, dubbed ‘Op Global,’ which commenced at 5 am and concluded at 5 pm, were 12 photographs of Al-Arqam’s founder, Ashaari Muhammad, also known as Abuya.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim said that Melaka, on Sept 12, had issued a fatwa against four other cults and teachings deemed deviant, as they deviated from Syariah and the creed of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah. This was enacted under Section 35 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Melaka) Enactment 2002.

He said it involved these four cults and their teachings: ‘Ajaran dan Fahaman Irwan Bin Alias’; ‘Ajaran Suhaini Bin Mohammad atau Ajaran Si Hulk’; ‘Amalan Dan Kaedah Perubatan Encik Adam Bin Isa (Tabib Adam)’; and ‘Penyelewengan Ajaran Risalah Bab Kesucian Yang Dibawa Oleh Wayang Hadi Kesumo (Hadi Minallah).’

“We issued a fatwa based on thorough studies and reports presented by the research team, as well as interviews conducted with practitioners of the teachings. From these findings, we identified elements of doubt in both the treatments and the teachings,” he said.