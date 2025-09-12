Pearly-Thinaah reach Hong Kong Open semi-finals with dominant win

NATIONAL women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah have stormed into the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open after a commanding performance against compatriots Go Pei Kee and Teo Mei Xing.

The world number two pair needed just 31 minutes to secure a straight-sets victory with scores of 21-12, 21-15 at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Pearly and Thinaah will now face Chinese pair Yifan and Zhang Shuxian in the semi-finals after their dominant win over Taiwan’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En Tzu.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King suffered a quarter-final defeat to India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy after a hard-fought three-set battle.

The Malaysian duo fought for over an hour before eventually falling 14-21, 22-20, 16-21 to their Indian opponents. – Bernama