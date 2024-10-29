Melaka kopitam faces legal action for repeated price hikes

ALOR GAJAH: A kopitiam in Batu Berendam here is facing legal action after allegedly raising drink prices three times by as much as 70% in less than a year.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Melaka director Norena Jaafar (pix) said a notice was issued to the kopitiam operator on Oct 22 under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

She said the operator has been given 15 days, until Nov 5, to respond in writing to the notice.

“An investigation was initiated following a complaint by a regular customer, and based on our findings, there were indeed three price hikes this year alone, with each increase reaching up to 70%.

“Among reasons cited for the price hike by the kopitiam operator include the implementation of minimum wage and the rising cost of raw materials,” she told reporters after a walkabout programme in conjunction with the Deepavali Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme 2024 at a local supermarket, here on Monday (Oct 28).

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: KPDN has method to detect price increase attempts by irresponsible parties

The programme was launched by State Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin.

Norena said the reasons given by the kopitiam operator were deemed unreasonable, adding that KPDN takes any intentional profiteering practices seriously.

She encouraged regular customers at food or drinks premises who notice unjustified price hikes to lodge a complaint.

On a separate matter, she stated that 764 Rahmah Sales events had been held across the state, with sales totalling RM23 million from Jan 1 to Sept 30 this year.

She said these sales, aimed at easing cost-of-living issues, especially for the B40 group, are being held at various retail platforms, including supermarkets and convenience stores throughout the state, enabling the people to access essential goods at lower prices.

ALSO READ: Fruit seller amends misleading price signs after getting lectured by KPDN officer

“With an allocation of RM300 million for the Payung Rahmah programme under Budget 2025, up from RM200 million last year, KPDN Melaka aims to increase Rahmah Sales events by around 200 per cent compared to this year’s total.

“More agencies and entrepreneurs will be involved next year to broaden the programme’s reach,” she added.