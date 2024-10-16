AN officer from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) recently told off a fruit seller in Melaka for promoting his goods using misleading price signs.

In a viral TikTok video posted on the ministry’s official account, one KPDN officer approached a fruit stand selling rambutan, langsat and duku on the side of a road in Melaka.

In the video, the fruit seller priced two types of fruit at RM20 for five kilograms for rambutans and dokong while duku was priced at RM30 for for the same weight.

However, the seller’s price signage stated otherwise as both signs placed in front of the stall only stated RM20 for five kilos, adding that the type of fruit not listed.

This prompted the officer to call out the seller for his misleading practices and pointed out this can confuse customers but the seller defended himself, arguing that he has sold fruit in that area for a “long time”, stating that these are the prices he has always set.

The officer reiterated that many tourists flock to Melaka and explained how this sort of pricing can cause dissatisfaction and urged him to write the price sign properly, with the merchandise and pricing included.

The seller came around and agreed to amend his error but there was an issue as he said he did not know how to write.

He asserted that he is a Malaysian but did not complete his education, saying: “I know how to count money. I can read from A to Z but I missed out on (writing lessons) so I don’t know.”

The KPDN officer then offered to help him write the names of the fruits.

Netizens commended the officers for their efficiency and proactiveness, also sharing their experiences of frequently encountering vendors with misleading pricing, said to be a tactic to attract customers.

