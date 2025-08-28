Melaka launches faith rehab programme for ex-GISBH members next month

MELAKA: The state government will implement a faith-based rehabilitation programme for former members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd starting next month.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman confirmed the nine-month programme will be conducted with the State Islamic Religious Council, the Islamic Religious Department and the Melaka National Security Council.

“This programme is important to help restore the faith of former GISBH members and give them a fresh start so they can live normally and move forward,” he told reporters after attending a fellowship dinner with former GISBH members.

The programme is expected to involve more than 300 people, including heads of households and their family members.

“We do not want them to be marginalised. Many have lost their jobs after their workplaces closed, leaving them facing various challenges,” he added.

Rahmad stated the programme will run at several locations across the state to include various activities, adding that all former members have so far cooperated well with state initiatives.

Through the Melaka State Education Trust Fund, the government will also provide school supplies for their children, while they may apply for other forms of educational assistance.

“They are our citizens and should be entitled to the same assistance as others, including support from the Social Welfare Department if they qualify,” he emphasised.

Rahmad also confirmed there have been no reports of unregistered marriages among the group, and all marital statuses are valid.

Earlier, 273 former members representing 50 families attended the gathering, which also served to gather data on their family backgrounds and employment status.

“Tonight, 70 to 80 per cent of them were present, while the rest may be outstation or at work. They can still seek information and assistance at the reference counters we have opened,” he concluded. – Bernama