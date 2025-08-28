Entrepreneur exposes homestay peeping tom in viral confrontation

ENTREPRENEUR and influencer Datin Lyanaz Hassan has gone viral after she uploaded an explosive footage on her Instagram (@datin_lyanaz_official) showing her confronting a homestay staff member accused of secretly recording her showering.

In the clips, which were posted around 24 hours ago in her account, Lyanaz can be seen storming out in fury after allegedly catching the suspect spying and filming her through the bathroom for five minutes.

Lyanaz shared more details in her series of Instagram stories, which she said that she had shouted at the man, who appeared panicked when found out and fled into nearby bushes when cornered.

Upon catching the perpetrator, she claimed that police had confiscated the suspect’s phone, which contained multiple obscene videos.

It is learnt following the incident that police officers went to his home but were unable to locate the suspect, while his employer was unable to reach him.

She also tracked down his parents, who allegedly admitted their son was involved in substance abuse.

The victim added that the parents pleaded with her not to involve the police, but she insisted that such behaviour must be punished to protect future guests.

“I’m not in a swimming pool, I was in the toilet. .Five minutes he recorded me, can you imagine? If I stay silent, who can guarantee those videos won’t be sent somewhere? Who is going to protect my dignity if not myself?” she said.

She also said that she did not blame the homestay itself, praising the owner for cooperating fully, but stressed that staff misconduct must be taken seriously.

Public backlash has since poured in.

A Facebook post by user Ikhwan Razak, which re-uploaded the clips from the victim’s Instagram stories, warned “homestays are no longer safe”.

The re-upload had since drawn over 12,000 likes and 2,000 comments after the same day the victim revealed this case.

Many reactions echoed outrage, with one user by the name of Shahar Deen said, “Imagine your wife or daughter being recorded while showering. Those defending him now would change their tune if it were their own family.”

Another netizen by the name of “Assz Assy” called for the suspect to be jailed, labelling him “sex-crazed” and indifferent to victims’ mental health.

Some expressed sympathy to the perpetrator’s parents, with one user, “Hafiza Fiza”, commented, “Pity his mother, because it’s her who ends up embarrassed by her son’s behaviour.”

Others expressed sympathy to Lyanaz herself, warning that being recorded in such a way could cause lasting trauma, with one remarking, “Her dignity was at stake, she had every right to be angry.”

The incident has reignited concerns over guest safety at short-term rental accommodations, with calls for stricter oversight to prevent voyeurism cases from repeating.