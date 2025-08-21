Melaka launches G.A.M.A programme to combat bullying in boarding schools

MELAKA: The state government will launch the Anti-Bullying Movement for Boarding School Students (G.A.M.A) Programme next week through the State Education Department.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman described the programme as “a strategic initiative and added value to the 2019 formation of the Melaka Anti-Bullying Task Force”.

“The G.A.M.A programme is organised by the Student Affairs Unit, Student Development Sector of the Melaka JPN, in collaboration with the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, the Melaka Police Headquarters and the Islamic Family Laws Division of the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM).”

“This programme is also in line with the Education Ministry’s ‘Reformasi@Sekolah’ agenda, which emphasises support, accountability and strategic cooperation between schools, local communities and enforcement agencies,“ he told reporters today.

Rahmad confirmed that “the G.A.M.A programme launch would be held at SM Sains Muzaffar Syah on Wednesday (Aug 27)”.

He announced that “sterner action would be taken against students involved in the bullying case at a boarding school in Melaka, including the possibility of expulsion”.

He clarified that although “the case, which was detected in Melaka recently, did not involve physical contact but in the form of mockery, sarcasm and punishment, it is still categorised as bullying and will not be taken lightly”.

“We have instructed JPN to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent bullying case and ensure appropriate action is taken against the students involved.”

“I hope that such stricter action will be a lesson so that bullying cases will not recur. I also call on students not to be involved in bullying but, instead, help one another,“ he said. – Bernama