Melaka police, PBTs team up to boost VSP app registrations

MELAKA: Melaka police will collaborate with local authorities (PBT) to further encourage residents in the state to register on the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application.

State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Muktar said to date, 49,487 people had registered through the application in the state, but the number was still not encouraging.

“We will intensify this effort during the ‘Rumah Selamat’ campaign in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive season to encourage the public to use the application to inform the police of their absence when they return to their hometowns for Raya.

“The VSP application is very user-friendly and allows the public to conveniently contact the police using only their smartphones,” he told reporters after attending a bubur lambuk distribution programme at Dataran Bandaraya Majlis Bandaraya Melaka Bersejarah here today.

Elaborating, Dzulkhairi said that through the ‘Rumah Selamat’ campaign, the public were encouraged to register and use the application to request police patrols in their residential areas.

He said that during the Op Selamat 22 campaign in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 celebration, Melaka police recorded four housebreaking cases and conducted 596 patrols statewide.

“So, we don’t want the same incident to happen again this year...even though Melaka is a peaceful state with low crime cases, public awareness is crucial.

“Melaka police remain committed to ensuring the safety of homes and property... we also urge the public to notify the police of their return to their hometowns via the VSP application or by filling out the balik kampung form at the nearest police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dzulkhairi said that more than 200 permits and licences have been issued to traders for the sale of fireworks in the state.

“This permit is approved by the district police chief and issued only to traders who comply with all regulations.

“Licensed fireworks and firecrackers can be sold from 20 days before Hari Raya until 10 days after,” he said.