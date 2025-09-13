Melaka public park toilets declared safe after viral video concerns

MELAKA: Local authorities have confirmed the safety of all public toilets at recreational parks throughout Melaka following viral video allegations.

Melaka Historic City Council Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman stated that no incidents have been reported regarding the facilities.

The council’s technical team inspected Tun Fatimah Stadium in Bukit Serindit after a video raised public concerns about potential immoral activities.

Shadan explained that the restrooms were constructed over a decade ago with designs focusing on natural ventilation and lighting.

He confirmed an annual allocation exists for phased upgrading works at all public facilities.

The council is reviewing upgrade plans that include improved night lighting and drainage systems.

Enhanced toilet facilities will also be implemented to ensure visitor comfort and safety.

Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem acknowledged netizens’ concerns during the inspection visit.

He promised continuous improvements to safety and facilities at the recreational park.

Special attention will be given to the comfort and security of women visitors.

Authorities remain committed to preventing any immoral activities at the location.

A 27-second TikTok video went viral yesterday alleging design flaws in the public restroom.

The video suggested the design could enable voyeurism after chairs were found behind the building.

Both officials assured the public that the facilities remain safe for use despite these claims. – Bernama