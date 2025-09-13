Eight resolutions to strengthen religious agencies’ role under review

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The government will review eight key resolutions aimed at strengthening religious agencies’ role in Islamic affairs governance and service delivery.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stated these resolutions emerged from the recent 3rd Islamic Affairs Management Convention.

He revealed one resolution focuses on enhancing governance by optimising the Islamic Development Department Malaysia’s function as an Industry Lead Body.

Other resolutions include strengthening strategic cooperation between public, private and community sectors for ummah empowerment starting from early childhood.

The resolutions also aim to sustain Islamic affairs services transformation through quality research and inclusive policy development.

Mohd Na’im announced this during his speech at the closing ceremony of the Ijtimak Perdana Agensi Agama Seluruh Malaysia programme presided by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The resolutions further involve developing competencies through cross-placement of expertise between local and international religious agencies.

Restructuring efforts will increase religious attache positions abroad and roles in statutory bodies and government-linked companies.

Improving religious institutions’ infrastructure and maintenance forms another key resolution to meet excellent service delivery demands.

Training young scholars through high-impact programmes ensures effective da’wah delivery to the ummah.

Information and data networks will strengthen through integrated digital transformation between religious agencies.

The 3rd Islamic Affairs Management Convention occurred during the six-day 2025 IJPAM event in Johor starting September 8.

The gathering brought together 20 religious agencies and 2,400 participants for various programmes and discussions.

Concurrent events included the Regional Halal Seminar and Halal Services and Industry Exhibition.

The programme also featured Semarak Subuh and Fun Run activities alongside various sports competitions. – Bernama