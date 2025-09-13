Neymar’s Brazil World Cup spot depends on physical condition says Ancelotti

BRAZIL coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated that Neymar’s physical condition will determine his inclusion in the national team for next year’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old forward was omitted from recent qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia due to what Ancelotti described as a minor leg muscle injury.

Neymar himself later claimed his exclusion was for technical reasons rather than injury.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player has not played for Brazil since October 2023 when he suffered serious knee ligament injuries.

Ancelotti told ESPN Brasil that everyone knows Neymar’s talent but modern football requires players to be in good physical condition.

“If he is in his best physical condition, he will have no problems being in the national team,“ Ancelotti said.

The coach revealed he has spoken with Neymar about preparing in the best way to help the team at the World Cup.

Neymar has shown moments of brilliance since returning to his boyhood club Santos from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

His struggles were evident last month when he left the pitch in tears following Santos’ 6-0 defeat by Vasco da Gama.

Ancelotti sees Neymar playing centrally as an attacking midfielder or striker rather than on the outside.

The coach explained that modern football requires forwards with physical quality which makes central positions more suitable.

Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The team will next play a friendly match against South Korea in Seoul on October 10. – Reuters