Melaka records RM855 million investment in Q1 2025, targets RM10 billion

MELAKA: The state recorded investments worth RM855.63 million in the first quarter of 2025 across strategic manufacturing and services sectors.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh attributed this performance to strong Foreign Direct Investment and Domestic Direct Investment, which reached RM8.18 billion last year.

“The state government is taking proactive steps through strategic developments such as the MCORP High Tech Park, German Technology Park and ELKAY 2.0,” he said at the investiture ceremony of state honours in conjunction with the 76th birthday celebration of the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri.

Ab Rauf highlighted that Melaka’s Gross Domestic Product increased 4.4% to RM48.9 billion in 2024 compared to RM46.9 billion the previous year.

“The state’s per capita income increased to RM54,553, while the unemployment rate was reduced to 1.9% in the first quarter of 2025,” he added.

Melaka’s development progress under the Melakaku Maju Jaya 2035 Strategic Plan has achieved 57% of overall targets as of June 2025.

The tourism sector welcomed over 15 million visitors in 2024, generating RM12.68 billion in revenue.

“As of July this year, 8.89 million tourists contributed RM4.48 billion in revenue,” Ab Rauf stated.

Melaka received international recognition by winning three major categories at the 2025 Tourism Industry Award organised by the Malaysia International Tourism Development Association.

The Melaka Bila Larut Malam programme attracted over 87,000 visitors last year, with spending reaching RM22.04 million as of August 2025.

Melaka is launching over 800 tourism products to meet its 2025 target of 16.5 million tourists and RM17.97 billion in tourism revenue.

“With preparations now 90% complete, Melaka is set to welcome the world for World Tourism Day and the 2025 World Tourism Conference,” Ab Rauf concluded. – Bernama