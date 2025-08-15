AALIYAH YOONG HANIFAH, her siblings Aiden and Adam, will lead a local field of 18 athletes against a strong foreign challenge in the 2025 Malaysia Ski & Wake Championships which begins tomorrow, Aug 16-17,at the Water Sports Complex in Precinct 6, Putrajaya.

The 22-year-old Aaliyah, who claimed her first SEA Games gold medal at the age of eight in 2011, and went on to win five more gold medals during the 2015 and 2017 Games, not forgetting a bronze in 2019 Games (Cable Water Skiing), said she aims to continue her momentum here in preparation for the upcoming IWWF World Championships from Aug 26-31 in Italy.

“My focus is on the World Championships which is eight days away. I am not so pressured going into this tournament (Malaysia Ski & Wake Championship) but I would like to stay composed and give my very best. Based on my current ranking I am the highest contender for gold medal,” said Aaliyah.

“Immediately after the World Championships in Italy I will be heading back to the United States to continue my studies.

“I will also compete in several smaller events there in preparation for the SEA Games in Bangkok,” added Aaliyah who is pursuing her studies in Psychology at Florida Southern College.

She is currently ranked seventh in the world in Jump and Overall; Trick 12, and Slalom 82. Together with her siblings Aiden and Adam, the trio pocketed a total of six gold medals at the recent Asian Championships in Bangkok.

The Indonesians are poised to throw a strong challenge with a highest field of 51 entries that includes multiple SEA Games water ski champions Zahidi Putu and Endhar Pupul, followed by Malaysia (18), Singapore (4), Thailand and New Zealand with one entry.