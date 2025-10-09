Melaka RTD issues 481 notices in seat belt and speed limit device operations

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department issued 481 notices during enforcement of the Speed Limit Device and Special Seat Belt operations for commercial vehicles and express buses.

Melaka RTD Director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop said under Op SLD enforced since October 1, 448 vehicles were checked with only 57 submitting the SLD Functionality Verification Slip.

A total of 207 vehicles faced enforcement action with 207 investigation notices issued under Section 114 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“This operation was carried out to strengthen enforcement efforts and reduce the risk of fatal accidents involving commercial and public service vehicles,“ she told reporters at Melaka Sentral.

Siti Zarina said under the Special Seat Belt Operation ongoing since July 1, 639 vehicles were inspected with 193 facing enforcement action. – Bernama