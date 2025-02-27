MELAKA: Melaka’s first special needs preschool in collaboration with the Community Development Department (KEMAS) for the Autism Child Development Programme in the state is expected to begin operations this July.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said Melaka was the first state to implement this programme with an allocation of RM300,000 for the establishment of three special needs preschools in Alor Gajah, Merlimau and Hang Tuah Jaya.

“By establishing these special needs preschools, we can provide autistic children with the opportunity to learn in a more comfortable and suitable environment, while also helping them receive an education that meets their unique needs.”

“This initiative is a highly important strategic step in advancing inclusive education in our country,” he said in his speech at the KEMAS Community Complex in Telok Mas, here today.

Earlier, Ab Rauf officiated the state-level KEMAS MADANI Community Empowerment Programme which was attended by KEMAS director-general Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man.

Commenting further, Ab Rauf said this effort also demonstrated the state government’s commitment through KEMAS to ensuring that all groups had access to quality education.

He said with the support of all parties, especially trained community educators and the provision of suitable facilities, positive changes could be seen in the development of autistic children.

“We hope this initiative continues to grow and benefit more autistic children across the country.

“My thanks and appreciation go to the State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh for his commitment and initiative in making the KEMAS special needs preschool programme in Melaka a reality,” he added.