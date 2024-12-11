Melaka set to launch Big Data Development Plan 2035

MELAKA: The Melaka government is set to launch the Melaka Big Data Strategic Roadmap (PPDR) 2035 to serve as a reference and data-sharing framework among the public sector at the state and federal levels.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan said PPDR 2035, developed in partnership with Institut Tun Perak (ITP) and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka, will be launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh in December.

He said the plan is crucial as the data obtained would aid the government and relevant agencies in drafting state development plans more systematically and sustainably while ensuring Melaka remains at the forefront of the big data revolution.

“Melaka is the only state with such a plan for state development to ensure that projects are truly needed and effectively address local issues.

“Currently, obtaining data from other agencies for specific references is bound by regulations and laws related to data sharing,” he told reporters after officiating the Melaka Intelligence Centre 2024 Seminar here today.

Also present was ITP chief executive officer Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Ainuddin Iskandar Lee Abdullah.

Fairul Nizam further said that PPDR 2035 outlines key strategies to enhance digital infrastructure, expand the use of artificial intelligence and ensure all sectors can leverage big data technology optimally for sustainable state development.

He expressed confidence that the plan would boost Melaka’s data capabilities, positioning it as a smarter state ready to face future challenges.