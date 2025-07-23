Melaka sets RM1,279 PGK threshold for JKM aid applications

MELAKA: A Poverty Line Income (PGK) threshold of RM1,279 has been set as a key criterion for individuals applying for Social Welfare Department (JKM) assistance in Melaka.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin confirmed the figure during the State Legislative Assembly session.

The rate, determined by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Ministry of Economy, is based on the Household Income, Expenditure and Basic Amenities Survey conducted by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

“The PGK for Melaka is set at RM1,279, while the federal rate is RM1,198 for the entire household, (based on data) released by the EPU in 2022,“ Kalsom said in response to a query from Datuk Zaidi Attan (BN–Serkam).

Four assistance schemes are available under the PGK framework: Child Assistance, Senior Citizen Assistance, General State Assistance, and Disabled Persons Assistance.

Applicants exceeding the PGK threshold may still qualify for other schemes, including the Disabled Workers Allowance (income limit RM1,700), Chronic Patient and Disabled Persons Care Assistance (RM5,000 and below), Bantuan Anak Pelihara, and the Apprentice Training Allowance—both without income restrictions.

Additional subsidies include the Autistic Children’s Learning Fee Subsidy (per capita income RM4,000 and below) and Childcare Fee Subsidy (per capita income RM800 and below).

As of June 2025, JKM has disbursed RM79.8 million to 29,247 recipients across various aid programmes. – Bernama