Melaka special committee visits flood-prone areas to enhance measures

MELAKA: The Melaka government, through a special committee established earlier, is conducting monitoring and on-site visits to every parliamentary and state constituency to implement more comprehensive efforts to tackle the flood problem.

Senior State Executive Councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin said the special committee involves the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the Public Works Department, district offices and the state’s four local authorities.

“These four departments and agencies are responsible for and play a crucial role in their respective tasks related to drainage and maintenance of drains.

“The special committee will also update detailed data and information about the disaster within the relevant state constituency,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated at the Paya Rumput State Constituency SPM Candidates’ Motivational Tour Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Paya Rumput.

Rais said the special committee has so far visited four flood-prone areas - Rim, Kesidang, Paya Rumput and Durian Tunggal.

“For instance, at Durian Tunggal yesterday, during the Melaka flood coordination meeting, we reviewed the immediate, short-term and long-term actions needed to address this issue,” he added.