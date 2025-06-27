Melaka to host 2025 National Cooperative Day with tourism boost

MELAKA: Melaka has been selected to host the 2025 National Cooperative Day (HKN) from July 25 to 27 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh. The event, organised by the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM), is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors.

State Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin said the celebration will include exhibitions and product sales by cooperatives nationwide. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is slated to officiate the opening ceremony.

“This year’s event will be livelier as it coincides with World Tourism Day 2025, further boosting Melaka’s tourism appeal,“ he told reporters after the Semarak Konsumerisme programme with media practitioners.

Allex also highlighted Melaka’s ongoing Rahmah Sale initiatives, aimed at easing living costs for the B40 group. From January to June, over 500 sales were conducted statewide, including Mobile Rahmah Sales and supermarket collaborations.

“Each state constituency holds at least two mobile sales monthly, alongside special programmes like ‘Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat’,“ he said. Additional Rahmah Sales are scheduled for June 28-29 at selected supermarkets, with details on KPDN Melaka’s Facebook page.