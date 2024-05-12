PETALING JAYA: Three men found themselves stranded atop their Toyota Alphard after being caught in floodwaters in Kampung Pogoh Tengah yesterday evening.

The men, aged 40 to 60, were traveling from Bekok to Kuala Pilah when they inadvertently drove into a flooded road around 4.20pm, guided by directions from a navigation app.

According to New Straits Times, district Civil Defence Captain (PA) Nor Hisyam Abdullah explained that the road had been closed to light vehicles due to rising waters, which had reached a depth of 0.2 metres.

“The men were caught in the rising waters and became stranded. They climbed onto the roof of the vehicle and alerted the authorities. They were rescued 40 minutes later,“ he was quoted as saying.