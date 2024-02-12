PETALING JAYA: Flooding in Arena Kepayang Putra, Fair Park, Ipoh has left residents and rescue teams grappling with contaminated waters after waste collection services were disrupted on Sunday.

Ipoh City councillor Muhammad Hamzah Md Hamdan said the flood also prevented lorries from accessing the area, causing garbage to spread through the waters, according to New Straits Times.

“The flood began midday yesterday, which coincided with the scheduled garbage collection. However, due to rising water levels from around 11am, trucks operated by the concession company couldn’t access the area.

“Initially, the cause of the situation was unclear. Residents reported that garbage accumulated because the concession company responsible for waste collection couldn’t carry out its duties,“ he was quoted as saying.

He added that while the oil could be from nearby commercial establishments, the unusually large amount was unexpected.

“I suspect the oil could be from shop lots, including restaurants and workshops in the vicinity. However, this is just speculation because the quantity of oil covering two lanes in the residential area seems excessive.

“Both lanes are also located near Sungai Kinta. We are still working to determine the source of the oil,“ he said.

Muhammad Hamzah also refuted the claim that the housing area is close to a landfill.

“The MBI-operated landfill is located in Lahat. It’s undeniable that the situation was unpleasant—I experienced it myself while assisting flood victims,“ he added.

Earlier, a video depicting the flood-affected area with contaminated water circulated widely on social media.