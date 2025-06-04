Menora tunnel crash: Driver of red 4WD gives statement to police

IPOH: The driver of the red four-wheel drive vehicle linked to the fatal crash near the Menora Tunnel at KM264 of the North-South Expressway last Sunday has come forward to assist police investigations.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the individual’s statement was recorded at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters on Friday.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the vehicle’s involvement in the incident,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also said the driver of the Perodua Bezza - the victim’s husband, is still traumatised and unable to provide a full statement as he is recovering from injuries, including 15 stitches inside his mouth. He is currently staying with family members in Tanjong Malim.

In a related development, the victim’s family lodged a police report on April 4 at 10.42 pm over missing jewellery, believed to have belonged to the deceased. The matter is also under investigation.

Abang Zainal Abidin confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Forensic reports, eyewitness accounts, and dashcam footage are being analysed to determine the full circumstances of the crash,” he added.

Earlier, a video of the incident went viral, showing a vehicle crashing into Nur Fatihah Badrul Hisyam, 25, who had just been involved in an earlier accident with her husband and child. The vehicle seen in the video did not stop to help and continued driving.

Nur Fatihah, who was eight months pregnant, and her daughter, Naira Falisya Abdul Rahman, aged about two, were both killed in the incident.