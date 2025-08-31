Merdeka Eve 2025 celebrations unite Malaysians nationwide with patriotic events

KUALA LUMPUR: Merdeka Eve celebrations across Malaysia featured vibrant patriotic events that brought together multi-ethnic communities in a spirit of national unity.

Dataran Merdeka in the capital saw early crowds gathering from 4pm for cultural performances, local artist shows and a parade carrying 68 Jalur Gemilang flags symbolising the nation’s 68th anniversary.

A spectacular fireworks display provided the evening’s grand finale at Dataran Merdeka.

Kuantan’s Teluk Cempedak and Kuantan 188 tower grounds attracted large crowds in Pahang with their own fireworks shows and festive atmosphere.

The Pahang Berselawat Programme at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque featured religious talks and congregational prayers starting from 6pm.

Perlis celebrated at Dataran Lok 9 in Kuala Perlis with patriotic poetry recitals and a parade of colourfully lit decorated vehicles.

Kedah’s Taman Jubli Emas witnessed thousands gathering from 8pm for various performances culminating in midnight shouts of ‘Merdeka’.

Over twenty thousand visitors filled Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Meru, Perak for traditional dance performances while awaiting the historic midnight moment.

Melaka’s Persiaran Jalan Merdeka Banda Hilir attracted more than twenty thousand visitors including foreign tourists for its lively celebrations.

Selangor’s Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam saw thousands arriving from 3pm and featured the recognition of Rear Admiral (R) Datuk Anuar Alias as Selangor’s 2025 Independence Figure.

Negeri Sembilan’s Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah hosted about five thousand visitors with activities including the Kembara Merdeka Akar Umbi 2.0 motorcycle tour.

Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu drew over thirty thousand visitors for agency parades and patriotic songs.

Johor’s Segamat district held a special Segamat Bermunajat programme featuring congregational prayers and Islamic forums for communities affected by recent earthquakes.

Sarawak’s Integrated Sports Centre in Kampung Seberang hosted approximately ten thousand spectators for a Merdeka Eve Celebration Concert. – Bernama