$!Urban Republic and Switch unveil national e-waste recycling initiative

URBAN REPUBLIC and Switch are proud to announce the launch of RE:Cycle, a bold new sustainability initiative designed to encourage responsible e-waste disposal while rewarding environmentally conscious consumers.
Starting August 8 2025, the RE:Cycle campaign will be available at all Urban Republic and Switch outlets across Klang Valley, Johor, and Penang, offering customers a convenient way to dispose of their unwanted or unusable electronic devices — and earn instant rewards.
“E-waste poses a significant threat to the environment, and we believe retailers have a responsibility to lead by example.
“RE:Cycle is about making sustainable choices easy and rewarding for everyone,” said Lawrence Seng, General Manager of Techero.
How the RE:Cycle Program Works:
Drop off your e-waste
Accepted items include a wide range of electronics — from power banks, wires, and cameras to monitors and speakers.
Device check
Submitted items will undergo a safety inspection to ensure they are not hazardous (e.g., leaking batteries or rusted parts).
Get rewarded
Participants will receive cash vouchers based on the type and condition of the e-waste. Vouchers are valued at RM10, RM20, or RM30, redeemable at Urban Republic and Switch stores.
A step toward sustainable living
The RE:Cycle campaign is a key part of Urban Republic and Switch’s commitment to sustainability, aiming to raise awareness about the growing problem of e-waste and promote eco-friendly habits among Malaysian consumers.
Customers can learn more about accepted items, full terms and conditions, and participating store locations by scanning the QR code available in-store or visiting http://www.urbanrepublic.com.my and https://shop.switch.com.my/
Join us in making a difference
Let’s work together to reduce e-waste, conserve resources, and build a more sustainable future — one device at a time.