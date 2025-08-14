$!Urban Republic and Switch unveil national e-waste recycling initiative

URBAN REPUBLIC and Switch are proud to announce the launch of RE:Cycle, a bold new sustainability initiative designed to encourage responsible e-waste disposal while rewarding environmentally conscious consumers.

Starting August 8 2025, the RE:Cycle campaign will be available at all Urban Republic and Switch outlets across Klang Valley, Johor, and Penang, offering customers a convenient way to dispose of their unwanted or unusable electronic devices — and earn instant rewards.

“E-waste poses a significant threat to the environment, and we believe retailers have a responsibility to lead by example.

“RE:Cycle is about making sustainable choices easy and rewarding for everyone,” said Lawrence Seng, General Manager of Techero.