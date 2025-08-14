  1. Spotlight

Urban Republic and Switch unveil national e-waste recycling initiative

  2025-08-14
URBAN REPUBLIC and Switch are proud to announce the launch of RE:Cycle, a bold new sustainability initiative designed to encourage responsible e-waste disposal while rewarding environmentally conscious consumers.

Starting August 8 2025, the RE:Cycle campaign will be available at all Urban Republic and Switch outlets across Klang Valley, Johor, and Penang, offering customers a convenient way to dispose of their unwanted or unusable electronic devices — and earn instant rewards.

“E-waste poses a significant threat to the environment, and we believe retailers have a responsibility to lead by example.

“RE:Cycle is about making sustainable choices easy and rewarding for everyone,” said Lawrence Seng, General Manager of Techero.

How the RE:Cycle Program Works:

Drop off your e-waste

Accepted items include a wide range of electronics — from power banks, wires, and cameras to monitors and speakers.

Device check

Submitted items will undergo a safety inspection to ensure they are not hazardous (e.g., leaking batteries or rusted parts).

Get rewarded

Participants will receive cash vouchers based on the type and condition of the e-waste. Vouchers are valued at RM10, RM20, or RM30, redeemable at Urban Republic and Switch stores.

A step toward sustainable living

The RE:Cycle campaign is a key part of Urban Republic and Switch’s commitment to sustainability, aiming to raise awareness about the growing problem of e-waste and promote eco-friendly habits among Malaysian consumers.

Customers can learn more about accepted items, full terms and conditions, and participating store locations by scanning the QR code available in-store or visiting http://www.urbanrepublic.com.my and https://shop.switch.com.my/

Join us in making a difference

Let’s work together to reduce e-waste, conserve resources, and build a more sustainable future — one device at a time.