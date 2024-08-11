MetMalaysia issues advisory on Typhoon Yinxing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on Typhoon Yinxing, which is located approximately 1,313 kilometres (km) northeast of Kudat, Sabah.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the typhoon was located about 118 km northwest of Laoag City, Philippines.

Based on observation at 8 am, MetMalaysia said the typhoon was moving westward at a speed of 20 km per hour (km/h) and could reach a maximum speed of 139 km/h.

“This situation could result in strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea waters,” it said.