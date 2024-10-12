MetMalaysia issues severe and alert-level heavy rain warnings for six states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued severe and alert-level heavy rain warnings for six states, expected to persist until tomorrow and Thursday.

In a statement released at 1 pm today, director-general Dr. Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip stated that continuous severe-level heavy rain is forecast for Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun, and Kemaman in Terengganu, as well as Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin in Pahang, until tomorrow.

Whereas, alert-level continuous rain is expected to affect the entire state of Perlis and several areas in Kedah, including Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik, and Baling, until Thursday.

Similar weather conditions are forecast in parts of Perak (Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar), the whole of Kelantan, and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, and Kuala Terengganu), lasting until Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Temerloh, and Bera in Pahang are also expected to experience alert-level continuous rain until tomorrow.

The public is advised to stay updated on the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile app, and the department’s official social media channels. For further inquiries, contact the hotline at 1-300-22-1638.