MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm, heavy rain warning for seven states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to affect parts of seven Malaysian states until 9 pm tonight, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement issued at 4 pm, MetMalaysia said the warning applies to Perlis, as well as several districts in Kedah including Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan and Pendang.

On the east coast, the advisory covers all of Terengganu. In Kelantan, it includes Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai. Meanwhile, parts of Pahang, specifically Jerantut and Kuantan, are also expected to be affected.

In Sabah, the warning includes interior districts such as Sipitang, Tenom, Nabawan and Keningau, along with the west coast areas of Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

Several areas in Sarawak are also under alert, namely Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit (Song), Miri (Telang Usan) and Limbang.