Rashid slams shuttlers who are ‘all talk but no action’

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Rashid Sidek has taken a swipe at a small group of national shuttlers for not walking the talk despite their proclamations of wanting to become world champions or be among the top 10 in world ranking.

Describing this group of shuttlers as “all talk but no action”, he also lambasted them for their half-hearted efforts during training sessions.

“I’m not saying that the players are molly-coddled now, but what is their goal?” he said when met after receiving the recognition as a Sports Icon at the Universiti Malaya Sports Award Night yesterday.

But it is not all gloom and doom though as Rashid is optimistic that the national badminton squad can serve up a tough fight in the 2026 Thomas Cup.

To achieve that, however, he said the team must come up with the right strategy, particularly as they currently possess three strong men’s doubles pairs who can contribute points.

“Definitely can (put up a strong fight in the Thomas Cup). We now have three solid pairs. If Lee Zii Jia can get a point in men’s singles, we only need one more from the likes of Justin Hoh or Leong Jun Hao.

“With the right strategy and player lineup, we have a very good chance of emerging victorious. For me, if we are strong in four out of the five (three singles and two doubles) match-ups, that should be enough - lose one and the other three can make up for it,” he said.

Reflecting on his past successes, Rashid said the 1992 Thomas Cup squad only relied on two singles players and two doubles pairs and that was enough for them to win the prestigious Cup.

Meanwhile, Rashid expressed his gratitude to UM for recognising him with the Sports Icon award, saying it will continue to drive him to contribute to the development of badminton in the country.

“I will continue to be involved in the sport and, for now, as a coach. All the experience I have gained, I will share with the players,” he said.