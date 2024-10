KUALA LUMPUR: MetMalaysia has issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for several states until 2 pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected states are Pahang involving Cameron Highlands, Maran and Rompin; Negeri Sembilan (Jempol and Tampin); Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru); and Labuan.

The same warning was also issued for Sarawak involving the areas of Sibu (Selangau), Mukah and Bintulu; and Sabah (Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Semporna, Lahad Datu and Kinabatangan).