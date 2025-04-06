KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds warning for 10 states, effective until 6pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the warning covered the entire states of Perlis and Penang, as well as several districts in Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu) and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak).

The warning was also issued for Terengganu (Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Bentong and Bera), and Selangor (Gombak and Hulu Langat).

Similar weather conditions are expected to affect Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu and Seremban) and Johor (Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi).

In Sabah, the affected areas include Tawau (Lahad Datu) and Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran).