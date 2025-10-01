MetMalaysia issues tropical depression advisory near Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued an advisory regarding a tropical depression detected in the western Pacific Ocean.

This weather system is currently positioned at latitude 14.4 north and longitude 131.8 east, approximately 787 kilometres northeast of Samar Island in the Philippines.

MetMalaysia confirmed the storm is moving in a west-northwest direction at a steady speed of 20 kilometres per hour.

Maximum sustained wind speeds around the storm centre have reached 56 kilometres per hour.

The tropical depression is located approximately 1,780 kilometres northeast of Sandakan in Sabah state.

Authorities have determined this weather system currently poses no significant threat to any part of Malaysia. - Bernama