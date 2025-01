MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain in six states until 9 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in several states, expected to persist until 9 pm today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, identified the affected areas as Perak (Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim), Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat, and Sepang), and Negeri Sembilan (Port Dickson).

Similar weather conditions are forecast for parts of Sarawak, including Betong (Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song), Miri (Telang Usan) and Limbang.

In Sabah, the affected areas include the interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau, and Tambunan), the west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, and Tuaran), Tawau and Sandakan (Tongod), as well as Federal Territory of Labuan.