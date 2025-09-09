27 EV and hybrid car fire cases recorded in Malaysia since 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department recorded 27 fire incidents involving electric and hybrid vehicles from 2023 to July this year.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu stated this averages approximately 10 cases annually nationwide.

She acknowledged that while EVs help reduce fossil fuel dependence and are environmentally friendly, they still present significant fire risks.

“JBPM considers EV fires one of the biggest challenges due to the high level of risk during firefighting operations.

“The use of fire blankets is among the most effective methods for extinguishing electric vehicle fires, in addition to water and foam,” she told the Dewan Negara.

Her statement came in response to Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim’s query about ministry plans to supply fire blankets to stations in major cities.

The Fire and Rescue Department procured 318 fire blankets worth 915,000 ringgit this year for distribution to selected stations nationwide.

Additionally, the department received 30 fire blanket units from the Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association for staged distribution from December 2024 until May 13.

JBPM is currently studying other special equipment including cooling agents or immersion containers as alternative extinguishing methods for electric vehicles.

Water remains the primary cooling agent used by the department to reduce battery heat levels and prevent fire spread.

Other agents like dry powder, clean agent, and inert gas prove unsuitable for open areas as they require total flooding concepts for effectiveness. – Bernama